Cowboys' Dak Prescott Believes Calf 'Had Something to Do' With 2020 Ankle Injury

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Believes Calf 'Had Something to Do' With 2020 Ankle InjuryOctober 28, 2021
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he believes his current calf injury is related to the season-ending compound right ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered during the 2020 campaign:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “I honestly think this calf had something to do” with last season’s ankle injury. Both injuries to right leg. Calf strain a “wake up” that as much as he’s work to bury 2020 ankle injury, it happened, and it was serious. <a href="https://t.co/o4IKiLvcJ3">pic.twitter.com/o4IKiLvcJ3</a>
Prescott added that he believes his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings will be decided on Saturday, before the team holds a "launch practice" that day and travels to Minnesota.
