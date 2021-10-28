Cowboys' Dak Prescott Believes Calf 'Had Something to Do' With 2020 Ankle Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he believes his current calf injury is related to the season-ending compound right ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered during the 2020 campaign:

Prescott added that he believes his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings will be decided on Saturday, before the team holds a "launch practice" that day and travels to Minnesota.

