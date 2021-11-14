Hangman Adam Page Defeats Kenny Omega, Wins AEW World Title at Full Gear 2021

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated former tag team partner Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night to become the new AEW World champion.

Page took to the air numerous times to take down the ex-champ.

He moonsaulted from the top turnbuckle onto Omega below the apron:

Page also nearly got the pinfall after landing the Avalanche Blockbuster:

Hangman found himself getting kicked in the face later in the match, but he countered with a booming lariat:

Page eventually won by hitting a pair of Buckshot Lariats for the pin and the title. Afterward, he celebrated with The Dark Order.

Saturday's match had been a long time coming, as Omega and Page were formerly friends before things went sour and, they embarked on different paths.

They were once members of The Elite until The Young Bucks threw Page out of the group last year. That came amid Omega and Page holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships for 228 days, although they dropped them to FTR at All Out 2020.

After losing the titles, Omega and Page tried their hand at singles competition, and they were both part of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Omega and Page met in the finals of that tournament last year at Full Gear, and Omega won the match to earn a title shot. Omega went on to beat Jon Moxley for the title in December 2020, and he cemented his heel turn with that win as well.

During that time, Page found himself in an alliance with Dark Order and was working his way back up through the ranks. By July of this year, Page had gotten himself into the top spot in the AEW singles rankings.

At Fight for the Fallen, Page teamed with Dark Order in a 10-man tag team elimination match against Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers with a title shot on the line.

Page and Dark Order lost, meaning his championship opportunity would have to wait. Hangman took some time off following that loss before resurfacing on the Oct. 6 episode of Dynamite and winning the Casino Ladder match for a guaranteed AEW World Championship bout.

The AEW fanbase was firmly behind Page entering Full Gear in hopes that he would finally become AEW World champion after falling just short on several previous occasions.

AEW's fans got what they wanted Saturday, as Page finally reached the top of the mountain and ended Omega's title reign just short of the one-year mark.

