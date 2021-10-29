Bears' Khalil Mack out vs. 49ers with Foot Injury; 1st Game Missed Since 2018

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a foot injury, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

As Fishbain noted, it will be the first game Mack has missed since 2018. The linebacker missed two games that year but has otherwise played 117 of 119 possible regular-season games since entering the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this week the team discussed potentially putting the player on injured reserve to give his foot time to heal.

Mack is in the midst of his eighth NFL season overall and his fourth with the Bears. So far, Mack has registered six sacks and a fumble recovery through seven games during the 2021 campaign.

The 30-year-old Mack was originally the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the then-Oakland Raiders out of the University at Buffalo.

Mack made an instant impact and quickly established himself as one of the top pass-rushers in the league, recording double-digit sacks in four straight seasons from 2015-18, including a career-high 15 in 2015.

While Mack's sack total dropped to 11 in 2016, he arguably had an even better season than the year before, adding 73 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception, which netted him NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago acquired Mack from the Raiders in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2018 season, and he has been among the leaders on defense with three Pro Bowl nods and one First Team All-Pro selections in his first three seasons with the franchise.

Overall, Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro, and he is on track for yet another Pro Bowl selection this season.

Given the manner in which Mack draws attention and impacts opposing offense, he will be a huge loss for the Chicago defense if he misses time.

Until Mack is able to return to the lineup, look for Robert Quinn to be the team's primary pass-rusher with Roquan Smith, Akiem Hicks and Trevis Gipson shouldering more of the load in that role as well.