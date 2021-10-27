Willie Snead Reportedly Signs Panthers Practice-Squad Contract After Raiders Release

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It didn't take long for wide receiver Willie Snead to find a new home.

One day after having his request to be released granted by the Las Vegas Raiders, Snead has reportedly landed with the Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Snead will be signed to the practice squad.

Snead signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March. His lack of playing time was the main reason for asking to be released. Snead was on the field for 7.9 percent of the offensive snaps and through seven games he had just three catches for 32 yards on five targets.

An undrafted free agent out of Ball State in 2014, Snead made a name for himself with the New Orleans Saints. In three seasons with the team, Snead had 149 receptions for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns.

Snead spent the next three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He started a career-high 11 games in 2019 and recorded five touchdowns. In 2020, he played in 13 games and had 33 catches on 48 targets for 432 yards and three scores.

The Panthers are currently on a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. Wide receiver DJ Moore has been the focal point of the passing attack with team-highs of 48 catches, 73 targets, 586 yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold got off to a solid start to the season but has since tapered off. He's thrown eight interceptions and seven touchdowns. The Panthers have been dealing with the absence of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers will look to end their skid on Sunday in an NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It remains to be seen whether Snead will be active for that game.