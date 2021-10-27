Blackhawks File Motions Asking Judge to Dismiss Lawsuits Over Aldrich Allegations

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File

Though the Chicago Blackhawks said they plan to reach a settlement with the plaintiffs in lawsuits over the team's handling of sexual assault allegations against former assistant coach Brad Aldrich, the club still filed a motion to dismiss the suits on Tuesday.

Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Blackhawks said the filing to dismiss was "procedural" to meet a legal deadline.

