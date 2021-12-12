Terry McLaurin Ruled out After Suffering Concussion in WFT's Game vs. Cowboys

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team's offense is without one of its key players, as star wideout Terry McLaurin was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, per Mike Jones of USA Today.

The third-year receiver had zero catches on four targets before coming out, making it the first time in his career he was held without a reception.

Despite having erratic quarterback play throughout his career, McLaurin has been a standout receiver for the Football Team. The 26-year-old finished 13th in the NFL with 1,118 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions in 2020.

Washington took steps to address its quarterback situation during the offseason, with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick brought in to stabilize the position. He's expected to miss the entire season after suffering a hip injury in Week 1.

Despite playing most of this season with Taylor Heinicke as his quarterback, McLaurin continues to post solid numbers. He leads the team with 808 yards and five touchdowns on 61 receptions through 12 games.

McLaurin is the key to Washington's passing game, but Cam Sims and Adam Humphries have played well Sunday while Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown also having plenty of potential when healthy.