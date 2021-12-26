Boston Scott, Jordan Howard's Eagles Fantasy Outlook After Miles Sanders Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fantasy managers are once again scrambling to fill the void left by Miles Sanders' injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back was forced to exit Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a hand injury.

Sanders previously injured his ankle in Philadelphia's Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that kept him out for three games.

The loss of the 24-year-old is bad news for fantasy managers because of how the Eagles have utilized their running game in 2021. Quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the team in rushing yards (733) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Sanders is tied for the team lead in attempts (130) and sits first in yards (709), but he has yet to find the end zone. Losing the third-year RB does open things up for Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, though.

Howard stands to be the biggest beneficiary of Sanders' absence. He has run for 343 yards and three touchdowns in five games with Philadelphia. He played in 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps in a 27-17 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 15.

By comparison, head coach Nick Sirianni's use of Scott has been erratic.

The 26-year-old appeared to have promise under former head coach Doug Pederson. He had 1,035 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns on 190 touches in 27 games from 2019-20.

Through 14 games in 2021, he has 329 yards from scrimmage and four scores on 70 touches.

The Eagles aren't afraid to use the 5'6", 203-pound running back around the goal line. He punched the ball in from three yards out in the third quarter against New York.

Until the Eagles show any faith in Scott as a reliable option, he's not worth rostering on your team even if he becomes a bit of a touchdown vulture.

Howard, on the other hand, could be an intriguing addition if Sanders' hand injury jeopardizes his availability beyond Week 16.