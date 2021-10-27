Schefter: Davante Adams Doubtful, Allen Lazard Out for Packers vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is unlikely to suit up Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, while Allen Lazard will miss the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers placed both receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that Green Bay might have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury but could be activated ahead of the game.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche detailed why Adams is in a race against the clock, jeopardizing his availability. The four-time Pro Bowler isn't traveling to Arizona with the team Wednesday, so he'd need to arrange his own flight Thursday if he fulfills the terms of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols:

Aaron Rodgers should plan to be without his top two receivers against the Cardinals.

Collectively, Adams and Lazard have 67 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns. They account for 52.2 percent of the team's 1,778 passing yards.

Getting Valdes-Scantling back would cushion the blow. In three games, he has six catches for 76 yards and one TD, and the 27-year-old is a downfield threat (17.5 yards per reception over his career) who doesn't need a lot of touches to make an impact.

Still, the Cardinals have one of the NFL's best defenses. They're allowing the third-fewest passing yards (201 per game) and own the fourth-lowest opponent quarterback rating (84.5).

The odds that the Packers hand Arizona its first loss don't look great.