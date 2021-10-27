Raiders' Mark Davis Says NFL Should Provide Written Report on WFT Investigation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his belief the NFL should release a more detailed written report about the findings from its investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Davis told reporters Wednesday he'd like to see more transparency from the league:

Following a pair of investigations by the Washington Post in 2020, the NFL looked into allegations of a toxic workplace within the organization.

In July, the NFL announced the inquiry had concluded and that Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Washington had a "highly unprofessional" workplace based on the review by lead investigator Beth Wilkinson.

"Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace," the league said.

"Ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to these issues. In some instances, senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves, including use of demeaning language and public embarrassment."

Many felt the NFL's release didn't go far enough toward detailing what Wilkinson and others discovered.

WFT owner Dan Snyder was directly implicated in the Washington Post's second investigation.

Will Hobson, Beth Reinhard, Liz Clarke and Dalton Bennett reported Larry Michael, the organization's former senior vice president of content, allegedly instructed his team to compile—without the women's permission—outtakes from a WFT cheerleader photo shoot in which the women's breasts were accidentally exposed. Michael told the employees the video would be sent to Snyder.

A former cheerleader also told the paper that Snyder approached her at a 2004 charity event and "suggested she join his close friend in a hotel room so they 'could get to know each other better.'"

Susan Miller worked at an employee referral agency in Virginia. She told the Post she stopped sending candidates to work for the Washington Football Team because Snyder "denigrated people" and "treated women like servants."

Following the investigation, the NFL removed Snyder from day-to-day duties but didn't force him to relinquish control of the franchise.

The league and the Washington Football Team are facing renewed scrutiny in light of recent events.

Jon Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach after he was found to have made racist, anti-gay and misogynistic remarks in a series of emails. Among the recipients of the emails was former WFT president Bruce Allen, and the correspondence was unearthed as part of Wilkinson's investigation.

Ten former WFT employees wrote a letter to executives from some of the NFL's major sponsors "to demand transparency from the League related to this scandal." The group also alleged Goodell is "deliberately burying the findings of the investigation."

Goodell reiterated Tuesday that the league doesn't intend to publicly release the findings of the investigation, despite further pressure from former team employees and the NFLPA. The commissioner did say the NFL intends to cooperate with any congressional inquiry into the investigation after Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Raja Krishnamoorthi requested the league answer questions and turn over documents about the probe.