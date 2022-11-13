Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis' Fantasy Outlook with Josh Allen Rumored to Play Injured

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One of the NFL's most dynamic aerial attacks won't be grounded after all.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings despite an ulnar collateral ligament injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which may have an adverse effect on Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Through eight games, Diggs has 60 receptions for 857 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis (18 receptions, 451 yards, four touchdowns) is setting a noticeably better pace than he did in 2021.

With Allen on the mend, the Bills may rely more on a running back room that's gotten only moderate work so far this season. Starter Devin Singletary has only 79 rushing attempts, while rookie second-round pick James Cook has just 35 touches (28 carries, seven receptions).

It's unclear how much Allen's injury will impact his downfield throwing ability, which would impact Davis far more than Diggs, who tends to be involved in the offense all over the field.

Davis is a bigger variable, but he should still be considered a solid flex option in standard leagues. Diggs, of course, remains a plug-and-play must-start no matter who is under center for Buffalo.