Eagles' Miles Sanders Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will be placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sanders suffered the injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return. Rapoport noted that he should return quickly when he is eligible after three games out.

Losing Sanders for any period of time isn't good for the Eagles as it seeks offensive playmakers. The 24-year-old has 63 carries for 300 yards this season, adding 19 catches for 118 yards.

Sanders has significantly more yards than Kenneth Gainwell, who has just 120 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Boston Scott also saw an increase of snaps last game and could see a role with the third-year back out of the lineup.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also has a significant rushing role with a team-high 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders' injuries could affect the Eagles heavily this season. Philadelphia is 2-5 on the year and is on pace to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season.