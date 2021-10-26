Aaron Rodgers Discusses How Packers Can Overcome Davante Adams' Absence vs. Cardinals

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers isn't sweating the presumed absence of Davante Adams after the team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning MVP stressed Adams' value to the offense but added the Packers have coped without him before.

Adams has caught 52 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. Green Bay's second-leading receiver is running back Aaron Jones (26 receptions, 186 yards, four touchdowns). The four-time Pro Bowl wideout has accounted for 43.5 percent of Rodgers' 1,710 passing yards.

As if that isn't concerning enough for the Packers in Week 8, their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, are allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game (201).

Arizona is more vulnerable against the run, surrendering five yards per carry, second-highest in the league. This could be an opportunity for Jones and AJ Dillon to play starring roles out of the backfield.

Rodgers has also built enough equity to think he can pull another rabbit out of his hat and do enough to help Green Bay improve to 7-1.