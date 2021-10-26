Former WFT Employees Call For NFL to Release Findings of Investigation into Team

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Melanie Coburn and Ana Nunez, two of the former Washington Football Team employees who made allegations that led to a workplace misconduct investigation of the organization, appeared at the NFL owners meetings in New York City on Tuesday to present an open letter calling on the league to release findings of the investigation to the public.

"The NFL should not be allowed to encourage employees to come forward at great personal and professional risk to speak to investigators, only to sweep the results of that investigation under the rug," the letter read.

The letter—presented to the members of the league's social justice working group—added that Washington "cultivated and tolerate an environment rife with sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse of its female employees."

Coburn and Nunez said they believe the investigation conducted was an "important step" in addressing widespread harassment against women in the NFL but failing to publicly disclose the results shows the NFL is "more interested in protecting wealthy owners and preserving misogynist and abusive structures than in reckoning with its cultural problems."

Following two Washington Post reports in which more than a dozen former team employees came forward with allegations of a toxic culture within the organization, an independent investigation found rampant sexual harassment within the WFT that went unchecked for several years under the stewardship of owner Dan Snyder. In response, the NFL fined the team $10 million and Snyder stepped aside from handling day-to-day duties with the team.

The NFL did not release detailed findings of the investigation to the public. Several groups, including the NFLPA, called on the NFL to release the full details of the investigation after emails sent by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, which were discovered in the investigation, became public. Gruden was found to have used sexist, racist and anti-gay language in emails with former WFT president Bruce Allen.

The fallout from those leaks led to Gruden resigning from his job with the Raiders. Allen was fired by the WFT in 2019.

Those leaks led to natural speculation regarding what other potentially offensive language or actions were found as part of the 650,000 emails uncovered in the investigation. Full details on the actions of Snyder, Allen and other WFT officials have also not been made public.

Coburn said the public would see there was serial sexual assault and harassment within the organization.