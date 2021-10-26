Tom Brady Says Bucs Should Have Beaten Bears by More: 'How Did We Not Score 50?'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Chicago Bears 38-3 on Sunday. But apparently, that wasn't good enough for Tom Brady.

"We should have had 50 points," he said Tuesday on his weekly SiriusXM podcast, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. "So in my mind, I'm driving home, thinking, 'How did we not score 50? Fifty effing points was right there to have and we didn't score 50?'"

Granted, there wasn't much of a need to put up 50.

The Bucs took a 35-3 lead into halftime. The game was essentially over at that point. Perhaps the Bucs let up on the gas a little early, with no points in the third quarter. But there does come a time when piling on the points becomes more about showing up a team than anything else.

Certainly, scoring points hasn't been an issue for Brady and the Bucs to this point. Tampa is scoring 33.3 points per game (third in the NFL) and leads the league in passing yards (324.3 YPG) and is second in total yards (423.4 YPG). They are also tied for fourth in turnover differential (+7).

Brady, 44, is having a remarkable season, with 2,275 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions after seven games, completing 67 percent of his passes. He's on pace to throw for 5,525 yards and 51 touchdowns, the former of which would be an NFL record and the latter which would set a personal record for Brady (he threw for 50 in 2007).

Not too shabby for a guy in his 22nd season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But perhaps what makes Brady able to perform at such a high level at this stage in his career is a never-ending quest for perfection. Maybe the desire to reach 50 points in a game that had long been decided, and being disappointed that the Bucs didn't, is what makes him tick.

It's hard to argue with the results.