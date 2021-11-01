Colts' T.Y. Hilton Won't Play vs. Jets After Suffering Concussion Against Titans

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will reportedly miss Thursday's game against the New York Jets because of a concussion, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.

The veteran was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after catching two passes for 16 yards, continuing an unlucky trend of injuries in 2021.

After injuring his quad in his season debut in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, Hilton was ruled out the following week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hilton, who signed a one-year contract to return to the Colts during the offseason, missed the first five games of the season with a disk injury suffered late in training camp. Through two games this season, Hilton has six catches for 96 yards.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hilton has spent his entire 10-year career with the Colts after being drafted out of FIU in the third round in 2012. He recorded four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2013-16. He led the league with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

Hilton isn't the only Indianapolis receiver on the mend. The Colts placed speedster Parris Campbell on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery.

Without its two fastest receivers, Indianapolis will continue to rely on second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who leads the team with 45 catches for 594 yards this season. Pittman has emerged as a go-to option for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz with a team-high 65 targets.

Four-year veteran Zac Pascal and running back Jonathan Taylor will also have to step up in the passing game. Tight end Mo Allie-Cox has a reliable red-zone target this year with four touchdowns. In Hilton's absence, it will be easy for defenses to key in on Pittman, so the Colts will have to continue spreading the ball around.