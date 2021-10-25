Jimmy Garoppolo to Start for 49ers vs. Bears; Trey Lance Could Play If Healthy

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have both his quarterbacks available for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Jimmy Garoppolo is set to start after not aggravating his calf in Week 7. Shanahan added that rookie Trey Lance, who suffered a knee sprain in Week 5, could see some playing time if he's healthy.

The 49ers suffered their fourth straight loss on Sunday at home against the Indianapolis Colts to fall to 2-4 this season. Garoppolo threw for 181 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and lost a fumble in the rain-soaked game.

Shanahan told reporters after the loss that he would be evaluating multiple areas on the team to determine where improvements are needed, including the quarterback position.

"I have got a whole team to worry about," Shanahan said. "I'm not just thinking about the quarterback situation right now. I'll evaluate everything, see where our team's at, see who gives us the best chance to beat Chicago and see what our options are."

It was Garoppolo's first start since suffering a bruised and strained calf against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3. Lance started in his place on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals but suffered his knee injury in that game. Garoppolo used the Week 6 bye to rest up and be ready to go against the Colts, while Lance was inactive for the game.

Shanahan said Monday that the plan for Lance is to continue to get healthy so he can be ready when called upon, whether in packages during games or to replace Garoppolo.

"We're gonna keep bringing him along and keep getting him prepared as good as he can be to always be ready to come in and help on the plays we ask him to do," Shanahan said. "Always be ready to take over if Jimmy gets hurt, and being ready to be the future for us, too."

The 49ers have a good chance of ending their skid as the Bears have lost two in a row. Chicago is averaging just 8.5 points in those games.