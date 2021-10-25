Byron Kennedy's Compensation for Returning Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball to Bucs Revealed

Byron Kennedy's Compensation for Returning Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball to Bucs RevealedOctober 26, 2021
Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan to whom wide receiver Mike Evans handed the ball that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass Sunday, received quite a haul from the Bucs after giving the ball back to team staff.
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times outlined the return:
Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD
Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy the following for the No. 600 TD football: Two signed jerseys and a helmet from Tom Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey & his game cleats, a $1K credit at our team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season as well as next season.
The Bucs got a pretty good deal in the exchange, given that the ball was estimated to be worth around half a million dollars:
Ken Goldin @KenGoldin
After catching <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>’s 600th career touchdown, <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeEvans13_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeEvans13_</a> accidentally gave the ball to a fan.<br><br>Given how historic this ball is as the first 600th TD in NFL history, I’d estimate this ball to be worth a minimum of $500,000 (and possibly much more). <a href="https://t.co/VhGZTJ3gNX">pic.twitter.com/VhGZTJ3gNX</a>
All Kennedy really wanted was to play a round of golf with Brady:
Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano
Byron Kennedy did NOT want money from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> for that football. BUT, he tells me he does have one request. Can we make this happen, <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> ??<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/k6sQB16yMj">pic.twitter.com/k6sQB16yMj</a>
That probably isn't going to happen. But hey, he'll have quite the collection of memorabilia—and one hell of a story—as recompense. Not too shabby.