Byron Kennedy's Compensation for Returning Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball to Bucs Revealed

Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan to whom wide receiver Mike Evans handed the ball that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass Sunday, received quite a haul from the Bucs after giving the ball back to team staff.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times outlined the return:

The Bucs got a pretty good deal in the exchange, given that the ball was estimated to be worth around half a million dollars:

All Kennedy really wanted was to play a round of golf with Brady:

That probably isn't going to happen. But hey, he'll have quite the collection of memorabilia—and one hell of a story—as recompense. Not too shabby.