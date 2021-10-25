Joe Flacco Traded to Jets from Eagles for 2022 Draft Pick After Zach Wilson Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After losing rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson to a sprained PCL for at least the next two games, the New York Jets are turning to a familiar face.

The Jets acquired quarterback Joe Flacco—who spent the 2020 season with them—from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the pick could turn into a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco's playing time.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the deal.

Flacco primarily served as the backup to quarterback Sam Darnold last season. When Darnold missed time because of injury, Flacco played in five games with four starts. He threw for career lows of 864 yards and six touchdowns. He has not appeared in a game this season for Philadelphia.

Flacco is a 14-year NFL veteran with 175 career starts. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, he helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl XLVII and was named the game's MVP.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Monday that Wilson will miss two to four weeks after suffering the injury in New York's Week 7 54-13 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick has thrown for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 57.5 percent of his passes.

Wilson was replaced by backup Mike White in the loss to the Patriots. In his first-ever regular-season appearance, White threw for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Before trading for Flacco, Saleh told reporters the team has "a lot of faith" in White as its starting quarterback.

Flacco will likely compete for playing time immediately as he has some familiarity with Mike LaFleur's offense. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Flacco's time with the Denver Broncos in 2019 under offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who's also from the Kyle Shanahan tree, should help get him up to speed quickly.

The Jets, who are 1-5, will be back in action on Sunday against the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.