NFL Replay Official Carl Madsen Dies at Age 71

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died on Sunday after working the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, the league announced Monday.

He was 71.

NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson released a statement about Madsen:

"Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009. A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."

Madsen began working as an on-field official in 1997. He had been serving on referee Brad Allen's crew this season, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

"Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay," executive director of the NFL Referees Association Scott Green said in a statement (via Seifert). "He had a nickname among his fellow officials of 'Big Country,' which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man."

Before his officiating career, Madsen served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.