Bills RB James Cook Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Ahead of the Deadline

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Delayed gratification could be the theme for Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.

Expectations were understandably high when the Bills selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Taking a running back that high is a strong endorsement.

And while Cook didn't have a prolific college career (230 carries, 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons), his workload at Georgia meant his best days might be ahead of him.

Instead, the 23-year-old has run for 169 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries. His seven receptions for 96 yards have done little to help his fantasy football value.

The Bills also acquired Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in the middle of the season. Through Hines has logged just 10 offensive snaps with Buffalo, that's bound to change because the team wouldn't have executed the trade if it didn't believe he'd play a meaningful role in the offense.

For fantasy football managers with Cook on their rosters, there isn't much reason to consider trading him now unless a rival manager is willing to go above and beyond in the deal.

Devin Singletary is a free agent in the offseason, and his return shouldn't be considered a foregone conclusion.

As well as Singletary has performed through his first four years in Buffalo, the Bills could easily prefer to lean on a younger replacement who also costs less in 2023. And if Singletary leaves, then Cook will be the primary beneficiary.

Should that become a reality, Cook's value will climb significantly ahead of next year. You could either move forward with him as a regular contributor in your lineup or sell relatively high in a trade.