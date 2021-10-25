Davante Adams Placed on COVID-19 List by Packers Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

The Green Bay Packers announced they placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This comes after head coach Matt LaFleur said the team shifted into advanced protocols following a positive test for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The advanced protocols mean daily testing, mask-wearing and virtual meetings.

The timing is particularly difficult for the Packers and leaves their No. 1 wide receiver as a long shot to play in Thursday's game on a short week.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted "Adams has indicated that he is fully vaccinated," which means he could play with two negative tests that are 24 or more hours apart. However, those negative tests would have to happen quickly with just Tuesday and Wednesday remaining until the day of the game.

Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the league and led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches last season.

He has 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games for Green Bay this year and appears well on his way to a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Green Bay was already shorthanded at the position since Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn't played since Sept. 26 because of a hamstring injury. Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette noted LaFleur said "absolutely there's hope for that" when discussing the chance of Valdes-Scantling returning for Thursday's contest.

If he doesn't, Allen Lazard will likely be Rodgers' go-to target.

The Packers were already facing an uphill battle against the 7-0 Cardinals and could be without one of their most important players in Adams as they look to keep pace with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the rest of the explosive Arizona offense.