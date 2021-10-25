Packers DC Joe Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19; GB Enters Advanced Protocols

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have entered advanced COVID-19 protocols prior to Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the move is because of a positive test for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means personnel is being tested daily, players are wearing masks and meetings are being conducted virtually to mitigate spread.

It is particularly important since the short week means any positive test would sideline the coach or player for Thursday's game.

"When we get the players back in the building, we'll be able to operate the same way—just with masks and distancing," LaFleur told reporters while explaining he isn't particularly concerned about players missing the game because they were close contacts.

Green Bay's defense under Barry is one reason the season has turned around following a 35-point loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The Packers are now 6-1 and have allowed a combined 24 points in the last two wins against the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. They are seventh in the league in points and yards allowed per game.

Thursday's game will be a daunting challenge against the league's only remaining undefeated team. Arizona is 7-0 and features Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Zach Ertz and more on the offensive side of the ball.

The Packers aren't the only team in the NFC North dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters he tested positive for the virus, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the team moved into enhanced protocols with daily testing and mask-wearing.

Chicago faces the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.