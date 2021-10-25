Audio: Fan Tries to Climb into Ravens' Radio Broadcast Booth on Air; Asks for Drink

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Baltimore Ravens radio broadcasters Gerry Sandusky and Obafemi Ayanbadejo might have played better defense than the team did during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Timothy Burke shared audio of the WBAL News Radio broadcast that captured a fan attempting to climb into the booth in search of a drink:

Ayanbadejo can be heard asking "What are you doing?" before a long period of silence prior to a third-down play for the Bengals.

Sandusky then provides an explanation around the 50-second mark:

"If you were listening, you heard Femi say, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth. She said, 'I'm a veteran and I'm looking for a drink.'"

So it wasn't exactly just another Sunday for the broadcast combination or the Ravens on the field.

Baltimore entered play on a five-game winning streak with its only loss coming to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, but the Bengals had no trouble, with Joe Burrow throwing for 416 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win.