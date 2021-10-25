X

    Audio: Fan Tries to Climb into Ravens' Radio Broadcast Booth on Air; Asks for Drink

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

    Baltimore Ravens radio broadcasters Gerry Sandusky and Obafemi Ayanbadejo might have played better defense than the team did during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Timothy Burke shared audio of the WBAL News Radio broadcast that captured a fan attempting to climb into the booth in search of a drink:

    Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

    Insane moment on Ravens radio as a fan tries to climb into the broadcast booth looking for a drink: <a href="https://t.co/RIA8lQjk4v">pic.twitter.com/RIA8lQjk4v</a>

    Ayanbadejo can be heard asking "What are you doing?" before a long period of silence prior to a third-down play for the Bengals. 

    Sandusky then provides an explanation around the 50-second mark:

    "If you were listening, you heard Femi say, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth. She said, 'I'm a veteran and I'm looking for a drink.'"

    So it wasn't exactly just another Sunday for the broadcast combination or the Ravens on the field.

    Baltimore entered play on a five-game winning streak with its only loss coming to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, but the Bengals had no trouble, with Joe Burrow throwing for 416 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win.           

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!