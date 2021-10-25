Bears HC Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Game vs. 49ers

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears may be without head coach Matt Nagy for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the Bears also have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list who are all quarantining as Nagy is after his positive test.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported Nagy is feeling "pretty good" and there are no more additional positive tests for the team.

The team is now in enhanced mitigation protocols:

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports pointed out that Nagy now needs to test negative twice within 24 hours to be cleared to be on the sidelines against the 49ers.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor assumed in-person responsibilities of head coach while Nagy works remotely.

The Bears previously announced they placed right tackle ﻿Elijah Wilkinson﻿ and linebacker ﻿Caleb Johnson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Jimmy Graham and outside linebacker ﻿Robert Quinn were already on the list.

Chicago certainly felt the absence of multiple players against the Buccaneers during a 38-3 loss.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was sacked four times and under constant duress while throwing three interceptions, there were multiple costly drops by potential pass-catchers, and the defense was consistently put in poor positions thanks to the turnovers and overall struggles on the offensive side.

That was a problem against Tom Brady, who threw for four touchdowns in the blowout win.

The loss dropped the Bears to 3-4 and on the outside looking in at the early NFC playoff picture.