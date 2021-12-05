Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Vikings' Fantasy Outlook After Adam Thielen's Injury

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Minnesota Vikings have to play without top receiver Adam Thielen after he was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury, providing more of an opportunity for Justin Jefferson and others to thrive in the passing game.

The second-year Jefferson has already been one of the NFL's top wideouts this season, totaling 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 catches in 11 games entering the day. That follows a breakout rookie season in which he earned a Pro Bowl selection with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven scores.

While the 22-year-old has already shown his big-play ability throughout his time in the NFL, Thielen's absence will make Jefferson an even more important part of the offense. This will especially be the case on the scoreboard, as Thielen has 10 touchdowns on the season.

Jefferson should be a WR1 in all formats and could challenge to be the top overall scorer at the position until Thielen returns.

His injury could also open things up for K.J. Osborn, who has been a quality option for Kirk Cousins even as the third receiver. He got into the lineup after Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson suffered preseason injuries and now could get an even bigger role.

Osborn should be added in all leagues and could even be an instant start, depending on your options.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Vikings offense has had some big games this year, and it could lead to fantasy production for anyone with consistent playing time.