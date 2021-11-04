Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Suffered Ankle Injury, Will Be Limited Ahead of Broncos Game

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury in practice and will be limited in Thursday's session ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Jon Machota of The Athletic reported the news, noting Lamb sprained the ankle Wednesday.

Lamb was durable throughout his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners, appearing in at least 13 games in each of his three seasons, including when he tallied 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

That was enough to convince the Cowboys to select him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 draft, even though they already had talented wide receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Lamb responded with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games in his rookie season and has followed with 39 catches for 609 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

While the Louisiana native is a key part of Dallas' offense, the NFC East team still has enough pieces to remain competitive if he is sidelined. Ezekiel Elliott can take on even more responsibility in the rushing attack, and the pairing of Cooper and Gallup, who may return this week after suffering a calf injury in Week 1, still form a potent one-two punch.

Look for wideouts Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson to also see more playing time until Lamb is ready to return.