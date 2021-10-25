NFL Rumors: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos 'Not Interested' in Buying Denver Broncos

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The Denver Broncos could be the next NFL franchise for sale, but Peter King of NBC Sports reported Jeff Bezos is "not interested."

"At least now he's not," King added.

King also noted fellow owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft would love to see the Amazon founder get involved with an NFL team. Bezos topped the 2021 Forbes list of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $177 billion.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported in September that Bezos "remains interested in NFL ownership" and previously discussed purchasing a minority share of the Washington Football Team.

The Broncos situation has been in flux since the 2019 death of previous owner Pat Bowlen.

As Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette detailed, Bowlen's seven children have struggled to determine a succession plan that has involved the courts and the team's trustees. The lack of agreement could lead to an eventual sale of the franchise.

According to King, at least four people have looked into purchasing the Broncos.