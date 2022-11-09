Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Arizona Cardinals are wedded to Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future, but the star quarterback shouldn't be considered untouchable for fantasy football managers.

The return of DeAndre Hopkins from suspension has been a boost for Murray, though, which could carry implications for the second half of the year. Hopkins wasted little time in reasserting his status as an elite wide receiver.

Rondale Moore, on the other hand, has yet to make the breakthrough some were hopeful for in 2022.

With time left before the trade deadline in most fantasy leagues, here's where things stand with all three players.

Kyler Murray

Murray has affirmed his QB1 standing this season, yet fantasy managers might feel underwhelmed when comparing his production to that of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Through nine starts, Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 359 yards and two scores. Through he has better passing numbers than the pair, Jackson (635 yards, two touchdowns) and Hurts (326 yards, six touchdowns) have outperformed him on the ground.

In standard formats, trading Murray is worth considering if you can flip him for a good RB1 or WR1. The gap between the two-time Pro Bowler and your run-of-the-mill fantasy QB isn't that high on a weekly basis.

The threshold becomes much higher in a superflex format because you can't trade Murray and then head to the waiver wire for a replacement. The pickings are slim and won't get much better the rest of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins made his season debut in a Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints and caught 10 passes for 103 yards. He did even better in a Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with 12 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.

The window might have closed if you were looking to make a move for the three-time All-Pro. His trade value has stabilized in no time.

Conversely, this could be the perfect time to sell high. His 11.5 yards per reception would be the second-lowest of his career, and his 8.7 catches per game are well above his career average (5.9).

As good as Hopkins is, the four receptions he had on five targets in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks could be a warning sign.

Don't be afraid to make Hopkins available to see whether any of your fellow fantasy managers is willing to go above and beyond to get him.

Rondale Moore

Good luck finding a worthwhile trade for Moore, though. He has caught 32 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown. The 2021 second-round pick is on pace to exceed his output as a rookie, but that isn't saying much.

Moore won't be the centerpiece in any swap. If you can package him as a lesser asset in a deal, now is the time.

Sooner or later, Marquise Brown should return from his foot injury. Moore may not see many targets come his way once Murray has both Hopkins and Brown at his disposal.

Cash out if you can.