Carson Wentz Totals 3 TDs as Colts Defeat Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in Rainy SNF Clash

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Indianapolis Colts are starting to turn things around this season.

Indianapolis defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-18 in Sunday's showdown at Levi's Stadium. Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. led the way for the victors, who improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in their last four games.

A solid showing from Elijah Mitchell wasn't enough for the 49ers, who dropped to 2-4 with their fourth consecutive loss.

Notable Player Stats

Carson Wentz, QB, IND: 17-of-26 passing for 150 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries for 23 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: 18 carries for 107 yards, 1 TD

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: 4 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: 16-of-27 passing for 181 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: 18 carries for 107 yards, 1 TD

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: 7 catches for 100 yards, 1 TD

Colts Overcome Slow Start for Impressive Road Win

Indianapolis' season appeared to be in significant trouble when it started with three straight losses, but Sunday was an opportunity to move within one game of .500 and continue recent momentum against a struggling team.

The weather conditions had other ideas in the early going, as a wide-open Nyheim Hines dropping what could have been a long touchdown pass in the pouring rain was emblematic of the offense's early struggles.

Taylor lost a fumble, Wentz dropped a snap and San Francisco defenders actually made contact with more of the quarterback's first eight passes than his receivers did. Wentz also appeared to throw a terrible interception to Azeez Al-Shaair on a shovel pass from San Francisco's 4-yard line, although it was ruled a lost fumble instead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even with all of those issues, the Colts took a 13-12 lead into intermission thanks to strong defense, impressive running by Taylor, and a rushing and throwing touchdown from Wentz. The touchdown pass went to Mo Alie-Cox and was set up by a deep ball to Pittman.

Wentz took shots downfield to keep the offense moving, as the Colts drew multiple costly flags on San Francisco's secondary. One in the third quarter set up a Taylor touchdown run and a sliver of breathing room for the visitors.

The 49ers trimmed the lead to two in the fourth quarter, but Wentz responded by setting up a Michael Badgley field goal with his legs and then lofting a touchdown pass to Pittman in the final three minutes, all but ending the game.

Colts head coach Frank Reich went aggressive instead of simply looking to run out the clock, and Wentz rewarded him. The result was another win for a team that is trending in the right direction.

49ers Can't Overcome Mistakes in Loss

The biggest storyline for the 49ers since they drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick has been the quarterback position, and it was Jimmy Garoppolo's turn Sunday.

The veteran started the first four games but was sidelined by injury during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He didn't have to win his job back, though, as Lance was out against the Colts with a knee injury.

A running quarterback like Lance might have worked better in the driving rain, as Garoppolo struggled with accuracy throughout the first half. Mitchell saved the 49ers for stretches with physical running and quick cuts into holes, and his touchdown started the scoring in the first quarter.

Joey Slye also made up for a missed extra point with a 56-yard field goal through the conditions, but the home team still trailed at the half after Deebo Samuel's lost fumble turned into a go-ahead touchdown for the Colts. The 49ers were notably met with boos from a home crowd that was growing frustrated with the poor play amid a losing streak.

The mistakes continued, and the boos grew louder in the third quarter when Garoppolo's fumble turned into a Taylor touchdown. Throw in costly penalties and the offense's overall issues, and things felt tenuous at best for the home team.

Garoppolo finally found a rhythm in the fourth quarter with two straight long completions to Samuel and Charlie Woerner before finding Samuel for a touchdown. That cut the deficit to two after the failed two-point conversion, but it was also the last real momentum for the 49ers.

The game then slipped away when Garoppolo threw interceptions to Xavier Rhodes and Khari Willis. The first one came when San Francisco had an opportunity to go ahead in the final minutes, and it was yet another mistake it couldn't overcome.

What's Next?

The Colts host the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, while the 49ers travel to face the Chicago Bears.