Report: Jared Goff's Status for Lions vs. Browns Unclear Because of Oblique Injury

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury in Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported the Lions coaches want to see how Goff performs at practice before making a decision about whether he'll start in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old was traded to Detroit alongside a 2021 third-round pick and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 for Matt Stafford.

During his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff was a two-time Pro Bowler, led the team to three playoff berths and had a Super Bowl appearance. He threw for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, completing 67 percent of his passes.

Those numbers weren't great—Goff didn't light it up in 2019, either, and never quite looked like the same player after Todd Gurley saw his production slip in 2019 before he was cut ahead of the 2020 season—but they were hardly terrible.

"The situation around him affected his game. If the O-line wasn't always firing or if he was missing a wide receiver, things didn't go well," a team source told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry about Goff's declining play. "If he had a clean pocket and everything was going perfect, he's a top-five quarterback."

But things rarely go perfectly. And Goff's dip in production, combined with a souring relationship with head coach Sean McVay, ushered in the end of Goff's time with the Rams.

A new team and a significantly less talented roster hasn't worked out well for the 2016 No. 1 overall pick. He has thrown for 2,107 yards and eight scores against six interceptions amid Detroit's 0-8-1 start.

While he's out, David Blough will step into the starting role.