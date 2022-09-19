Jadeveon Clowney out for Browns vs. Steelers with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Jets

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an ankle injury.

He left Sunday's loss against the New York Jets with the injury and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

After spending his first five years in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Clowney bounced around the NFL during the 2019-21 seasons, playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Browns, respectively.

He is a divisive player. Despite being a disruptor off the edge, Clowney's sack totals have never been overly impressive, with just 42.5 sacks in 99 career games. In 2020, he didn't register a single sack in eight games, though he did have four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

His 2020 season with the Titans was halved by a knee injury that required surgery in December.

He bounced back last year with nine sacks in 14 games, however, combining with Myles Garrett to give the Browns a truly devastating combination off the edge.

"It's funny. I haven't run into many guys like that in the National Football League yet," he told reporters of Garrett in June 2021. "It took me eight years to get here to find another one like that, on defense, anyways."

Clowney enjoyed his time in Cleveland enough to sign a one-year, $10 million deal with the team in the offseason, emerging as a key component on the team's defense. While he's out, look for Alex Wright to see playing time off the edge.