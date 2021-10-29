Report: Baker Mayfield Will Play for Browns vs. Steelers Despite Shoulder Injury

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after receiving medical clearance, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport reported on Oct. 7 that the 26-year-old suffered a partially torn left labrum in Cleveland's 31-21 Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans.

Mayfield continued playing through the shoulder injury for four more games. But he was unable to go for the Browns in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, which saw Case Keenum help them to a 17-14 win.

Rapoport now reports Mayfield has "full range of motion in his shoulder" and improved strength.

Before last week's game, Rapoport said the signal-caller would likely need surgery to repair his left shoulder in the offseason. The player subsequently told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he was dealing with a fracture to his humerus bone, which was prolonging his period on the shelf.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora provided an update on the situation on Oct. 24 and reported that doctors were wary of clearing Mayfield until he can "adequately protect himself" on the field.

Keenum went 21-of-33 for 199 yards and one touchdown in the game against the Broncos. D'Ernest Johnson's 146-yard outing was an even bigger surprise with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both unavailable.

With Mayfield set to return, the Browns offense could stay on track as the team looks to improve upon its 4-3 record.