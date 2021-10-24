Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Denies Report He Told Titans Fans to 'Go Sit on a D--k'

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu denied making a lewd taunt toward opposing fans in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The three-time All-Pro refuted a report he told members of the Nashville crowd to "go sit on a d--k."

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward also denied the incident in question happened:

Mathieu and his Chiefs teammates had a day to forget.

The Titans stormed out to a 27-0 halftime lead and carved Kansas City open for 277 yards through the first two quarters. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished a pedestrian 20-of-35 for 206 yards and one interception while losing a fumble.

Andy Reid's squad is the two-time reigning AFC champion, but at 3-4, qualifying for the postseason could present a major challenge.

Regardless of what happened on the sidelines Sunday, Mathieu's frustration seems to be building as the Chiefs fall short of expectations.

Their fans might reach for the panic button if the team is unable to overcome the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8.