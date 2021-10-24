Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals to Blowout Win Over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens have won the AFC North title in 16 of the past 20 years, but the young Cincinnati Bengals are looking to usher in a new era.

Behind a solid defensive effort and a fantastic offensive display, the Bengals obliterated the Ravens 41-17 on Sunday, a huge road win against a division rival.

It's another feather in Joe Burrow's cap, as the second-year quarterback continues to impress, this time outdueling his Baltimore counterpart, the ever-dangerous Lamar Jackson. Save for one poor interception, Burrow was brilliant.

And suddenly, the young Bengals look like legitimate contenders:

The Bengals now move atop the NFC North at 5-2 and are 2-0 in the division, while the Ravens drop to 5-2 and are 0-1 in divisional matchups.

Key Stats

Joe Burrow, CIN: 23-of-38 for 416 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN: Eight catches for 201 yards and a score

C.J. Uzomah, CIN: Three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns

Lamar Jackson, BAL: 15-of-31 for 257 yards and a score; 12 rushes for 88 yards

Marquise Brown, BAL: Five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown

Rashond Bateman, BAL: Three catches for 80 yards

Ja'Marr Chase Is a Bona Fide Superstar

Just give him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award now. If he stays healthy, it's a done deal.

Chase went absolutely nuclear against a good Ravens defense and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, in just his seventh NFL game. That's special.

Chase does just about everything you'd want in a wide receiver. He goes across the middle. He makes tough catches. He can beat you deep or after the catch. He's a complete player.

Oh, and he's 21 years old. He's only going to get better. He's already one of the game's brightest young stars.

For the Second Time in Three Weeks, the Ravens Secondary Got Torched

In Week 5, Carson Wentz threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore's defense. Burrow kept that trend going Sunday.

It's a troubling sign for the Ravens, especially with Jackson and the Ravens offense unable to keep pace. And one of the concerns coming out of Week 7 will be the number of big plays Baltimore gave up against the Bengals:

The Ravens get a bye week to get healthier and get the defense back on track. They certainly need it.

What's Next?

The Bengals travel to the Meadowlands to face the Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens head into their bye week.