    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals to Blowout Win Over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens have won the AFC North title in 16 of the past 20 years, but the young Cincinnati Bengals are looking to usher in a new era. 

    Behind a solid defensive effort and a fantastic offensive display, the Bengals obliterated the Ravens 41-17 on Sunday, a huge road win against a division rival. 

    NFL @NFL

    CJ UZOMAH. 55-YARD TD.<br><br>The biggest TE play of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalTightEndsDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalTightEndsDay</a> so far! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cj_uzomah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cj_uzomah</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/fEDQ3fJK4U">pic.twitter.com/fEDQ3fJK4U</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Mixon for SIX. <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> take a 34-17 lead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/i0j0sJP0Zz">pic.twitter.com/i0j0sJP0Zz</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Samaje Perine goes all the way for a 46-yard TD run!<a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> can smell first place in the AFC North.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/vrNwXu6a3h">pic.twitter.com/vrNwXu6a3h</a>

    It's another feather in Joe Burrow's cap, as the second-year quarterback continues to impress, this time outdueling his Baltimore counterpart, the ever-dangerous Lamar Jackson. Save for one poor interception, Burrow was brilliant. 

    And suddenly, the young Bengals look like legitimate contenders:

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> are absolutely for real. Defense is excellent. Quarterback is elite. Chase and Mixon are stars. This is their biggest win in years and it’s only the beginning.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Man, I’ve undervalued the Bengals. Burrow 2 Chase is already one of the best combos in the league. They took apart a very good Ravens tm today.

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    The Bengals have gone into Pittsburgh AND Baltimore and taken them both behind the woodshed. <br><br>Go head and marinate on that for a minute.

    The Bengals now move atop the NFC North at 5-2 and are 2-0 in the division, while the Ravens drop to 5-2 and are 0-1 in divisional matchups. 

    Key Stats

    Joe Burrow, CIN: 23-of-38 for 416 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

    Ja'Marr Chase, CIN: Eight catches for 201 yards and a score

    C.J. Uzomah, CIN: Three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns

    Lamar Jackson, BAL: 15-of-31 for 257 yards and a score; 12 rushes for 88 yards

    Marquise Brown, BAL: Five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown

    Rashond Bateman, BAL: Three catches for 80 yards

    Ja'Marr Chase Is a Bona Fide Superstar

    Just give him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award now. If he stays healthy, it's a done deal. 

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Ja'Marr Chase = Runaway leader for OROY.<br><br>What a freaking phenom.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Ja’Marr Chase has more receiving yards through his first seven games than any player in NFL history. He’s at 720+ with a quarter left to go and only two other players have topped 600.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Ja’Marr Chase man…wow. Not surprising, but wow. Beast.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    And maybe in 2/3 years the discussion is different. But right now it’s not even close.

    Chase went absolutely nuclear against a good Ravens defense and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, in just his seventh NFL game. That's special. 

    Chase does just about everything you'd want in a wide receiver. He goes across the middle. He makes tough catches. He can beat you deep or after the catch. He's a complete player. 

    NFL @NFL

    JA'MARR CHASE CANNOT BE STOPPED. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/CUraDu6WvG">pic.twitter.com/CUraDu6WvG</a>

    Oh, and he's 21 years old. He's only going to get better. He's already one of the game's brightest young stars. 

    For the Second Time in Three Weeks, the Ravens Secondary Got Torched

    In Week 5, Carson Wentz threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore's defense. Burrow kept that trend going Sunday. 

    It's a troubling sign for the Ravens, especially with Jackson and the Ravens offense unable to keep pace. And one of the concerns coming out of Week 7 will be the number of big plays Baltimore gave up against the Bengals:

    NFL @NFL

    Uzomah doubles up on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalTightEndsDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalTightEndsDay</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cj_uzomah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cj_uzomah</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/fCgVvs1hrw">pic.twitter.com/fCgVvs1hrw</a>

    Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley

    The Ravens gave up five touchdown drives to the Bengals -- all of which were fewer than 5 plays.<br><br>This is the 4th time since 2000 a team has scored five touchdowns in a game on drives of fewer than 5 plays.

    Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley

    The Ravens are the 3rd team all-time to allow three 400-yard passers in the first 7 games of a season, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a>.<br><br>Baltimore joins the 2013 Cowboys and 2018 Chiefs.

    The Ravens get a bye week to get healthier and get the defense back on track. They certainly need it. 

    What's Next?

    The Bengals travel to the Meadowlands to face the Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens head into their bye week. 

