Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Titans Dominate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC Clash

Derrick Henry kept the momentum going for the Tennessee Titans in a 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennessee dominated out of the gate on the way to a 27-0 halftime lead over the reigning AFC champions. The momentum never shifted back as the Titans pulled out the Week 7 win Sunday at Nissan Stadium, their third straight win to improve to 5-2.

Henry's five-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards ended, but he threw his first career passing touchdown to kick off the scoring for Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes turned it over twice during a brutal game for the Chiefs star. The quarterback left the game with an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter with his team trailing by three scores.

The injury remains one to monitor going forward for Kansas City, which fell to 3-4.

Notable Performances

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 20-of-35, 206 passing yards, 1 INT

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 6 catches, 49 receiving yards

Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 7 catches, 65 receiving yards

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: 29 carries, 86 rushing yards, 1 passing TD

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 21-of-27, 270 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: 8 catches, 133 receiving yards, 1 TD

Titans Offense Steals Show

NFL fans might have tuned in to this game to see the Chiefs offense, but the Titans turned heads with an impressive, balanced effort.

Henry kicked off the scoring with a rare passing touchdown:

A.J. Brown added to the lead with a big-time catch in the end zone:

Brown had a slow start to the season but posted his best day of the year in Week 7 with 133 receiving yards, including 101 yards in the first half.

Brown provided a huge boost to Ryan Tannehill, who also played as well as he has all year. The quarterback completed 77.8 percent of his passes while notching his third rushing score of the season:

The Chiefs entered with the No. 28 defense in the NFL, and Titans stars came out to play.

Tennessee likely still wants more out of Julio Jones (two catches for 38 yards), and Tannehill's lone interception was ugly, but it's hard to complain after a one-sided victory.

Patrick Mahomes Hits New Low During Poor Game

Mahomes has struggled with turnovers this season, and he had a difficult time holding on to the ball Sunday:

He turned it over on downs while taking a hard hit late in the game:

Chad Henne replaced Mahomes for the final drive.

The Chiefs weren't any better in the second half despite moving the ball more consistently.

Long drives ended with a field goal, a missed field goal, a turnover on downs and finally a fumble as the team couldn't get into the end zone.

Miscues have been a major story for the Chiefs and a big part of why they have a losing record through seven games.

What's Next?

The Titans go on the road in Week 8 for an important divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs will host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.