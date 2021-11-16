Chargers' Joey Bosa Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Steelers Game

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

It's unclear if the linemen will be able to play in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That matchup could be missing a number of players because of COVID-19. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now, the Chargers and Steelers must each wait to see which players will be available.

Bosa has been the anchor of Los Angeles' defensive line since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 12 sacks per 16 games played over the previous five seasons.

In nine games this season, Bosa has recorded 11 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks.

Should Bosa miss Sunday's game, it would be a huge blow to the Los Angeles defensive line. Despite missing four games last season, Bosa still led the Chargers with 27 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Bosa is an essential player on the defensive side of the football. His absence will put increased pressure on edge-rushers Uchenna Nwosu and Kyler Fackrell to get after the opposing quarterback.