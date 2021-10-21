X

    Browns' Baker Mayfield Reveals Shoulder Injury Includes Fracture and Labrum Tear

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2021

    AP Photo/David Richard

    The shoulder injury to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is more serious than previously indicated.

    In addition to a torn labrum, Mayfield also fractured his humerus bone in his shoulder, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. 

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    According to <a href="https://twitter.com/JayGlazer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayGlazer</a>, Baker Mayfield has a fractured humerus bone in addition to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. <a href="https://t.co/dFwiSel5nY">pic.twitter.com/dFwiSel5nY</a>

    "I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there," Mayfield said.

    Mayfield was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

