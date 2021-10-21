Browns' Baker Mayfield Reveals Shoulder Injury Includes Fracture and Labrum Tear

AP Photo/David Richard

The shoulder injury to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is more serious than previously indicated.

In addition to a torn labrum, Mayfield also fractured his humerus bone in his shoulder, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

"I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there," Mayfield said.

Mayfield was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

