J.J. Watt on State of Houston Texans: 'It Hurts Me to See Where It Is Now'

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

J.J. Watt is a member of the Arizona Cardinals now, but he will surely be synonymous with the Houston Texans for the foreseeable future after he spent 10 seasons as the face of the franchise.

Houston is not the playoff contender it was multiple times during Watt's tenure and is off to a 1-5 start this season. The pass-rusher said he hopes things eventually turn around for Houston as he prepares to take on his former team Sunday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN:

"That's why it hurts me to see where it is now, because I believe those fans deserve to be living those high times and to be experiencing those great moments and it hurts to know that they're not, and to know that they're struggling. So, I hope that they get back there at some point and I hope that they get to do that because I know firsthand it's an unbelievable place to play when you're rolling."

Weinfuss noted Watt said a primary reason he asked for his release from the Texans this offseason was because he expected plenty of roster turnover. That is also impacting his mindset ahead of Sunday's contest.

"So, it's not like, I'm like, 'Oh, I want to go and beat my old team' or 'Oh, I can't wait to face this guy,' because it's not the same team," he said. "It's not the same organization that I remember and that I was a part of."

Watt built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume during his time with the Texans.

He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler who led the league in sacks in 2012 and 2015. He helped lead Houston to six division titles during his tenure, although it never made it past the AFC Divisional Round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Texans feel far away from making the playoffs six times in a 10-year span.

Not only are they 1-5, but they have lost the five games by a combined 96 points and are arguably the worst team in the league. Things probably won't get much better in the immediate future either with matchups against the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in the next two weeks.

Arizona is in a much different position with Watt as the league's only undefeated team at 6-0.

The 32-year-old has 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble through the first six games.