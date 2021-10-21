Jarvis Landry Activated from IR by Browns amid Odell Beckham Jr. Injury

AP Photo/Ben Margot

The Cleveland Browns have activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry off injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Landry missed Cleveland's last four games with an MCL sprain in his left knee but could play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

