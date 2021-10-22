Bears' Jimmy Graham Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham won't be available for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday the team has placed Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Graham hasn't had a big rebound like the Bears were hoping when they signed him in 2020. The five-time Pro Bowler led the team with eight touchdowns last year, but his 9.1 yards per reception tied for the lowest average of his career.

Things haven't gotten any better in 2021. He has caught one pass for 11 yards through six games.

Durability hasn't been a huge concern for the Miami product throughout his career. He's played in every game since the start of the 2016 season.

With Graham sidelined, Chicago will likely turn to Cole Kmet at tight end. The former Notre Dame star was the Bears' second-round draft pick in 2020. He has 130 yards on 14 receptions this season.

The Bears' hopes depend on the development of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Graham's absence will force Nagy to adjust, especially against a quality opponent like the Bucs, though he's got a promising young player at the position to lean on.