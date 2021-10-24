Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes 1st QB in NFL History With 600 Career TD Passes

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Tom Brady has added another milestone to his overflowing list of career accomplishments in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star became the first quarterback in league history with 600 touchdown passes. He hit the mark by finding Mike Evans in the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Brady and Drew Brees were in a race for most career passing touchdowns last season. The Bucs quarterback came out ahead with 581 at the end of 2020. (Brees finished the season with 571 and announced his retirement in March.)

Brees came into this season as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358). Brady broke that mark with a 28-yard completion to Evans in the first quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the New England Patriots.

Brady, Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are the only players in NFL history with 500 touchdown passes. Aaron Rodgers, who had 424 entering Week 7, could join the list if he plays at least two more years at his current pace.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP came into this season as the only active player who is at least 40 years old. He has shown no signs of slowing down.

Brady entered Week 7 leading the NFL in completions (183), attempts (267) and passing yards (2,064). He threw at least four touchdown passes in three of the first five games.

The Buccaneers have won five of their first six games. They rank third in the NFL with 32.5 points per game.