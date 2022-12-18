X

    Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Ravens vs. Browns After Suffering Calf Injury

    LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 28: Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The injury bug has struck Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters again.

    Peters suffered a calf injury in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced. He was seen limping off the field in the third quarter.

    This comes after Peters missed the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL he suffered before the regular season began.

    The injury to Peters is a massive blow to the secondary. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who was the 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Baltimore traded for him during the 2019 season, and he made an immediate impact with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

    He followed up with 52 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as one of the leaders of the defense in 2020.

    Look for the Ravens to rely further on the cornerback combination of Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour in his absence.

