Lions' Jared Goff Says He Felt 'Some Disrespect' Before Being Traded by Rams

After being traded from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will face his former team for the first time on Sunday.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Goff admitted that he'll have some extra motivation for the game because he wasn't happy with how his trade was handled.

"Of course you have the chip on your shoulder—I've spoken about that. There was some disrespect felt toward the end," Goff told reporters. "There was some sourness toward the end. And you still feel that, you still have that chip on your shoulder."

Goff was sent to Detroit along with two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. While Sunday's game has a little extra meaning for him, Goff said he doesn't want to let his emotions affect his play.

"But at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m going to play the game, it would be selfish," Goff said. "And I’m going to play the game just how I would any other game. And to be honest, I’m not worried about feeling some type of way once the game starts. I really don’t."

Goff spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams after they traded up from the No. 15 spot to draft him first overall in 2016. After the trade was completed, Goff later told reporters that he was blindsided with the news as he had no contact from the Rams organization from the time the season ended to when he was traded.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that he wished he wished he communicated better with Goff prior to the trade.

"To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn't be totally accurate in that," McVay said.

The Lions are currently the last remaining winless team in the NFL at 0-6 while the Rams are 5-1. Goff knows how important it is to get a win, so he knows he will have to remain level-headed and not let his history with Los Angeles affect how he plays.

"The reality is that we need a win, regardless of who we’re playing this week, regardless of my history or [Michael Brockers’] history or that anyone had with this team and with the Rams," Goff said. "It’s more of the reality is that we need to win and we can’t focus on that, really."