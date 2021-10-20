Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans, Dolphins Could Complete Deal by This Week

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly working on a trade for Deshaun Watson and could have a deal with the Houston Texans by this week, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 also reported a deal could be completed this week, noting the two sides hope to work something out before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Of note, though, a source downplayed the rumors to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques:

Watson has been inactive throughout the 2021 season after reportedly requesting a trade in January. The quarterback is also facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.

The Dolphins have been discussing a potential Watson trade for months, per McClain, but those talks have "intensified into serious negotiations."

Miami dropped to 1-5 on Sunday with a loss to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 329 passing yards in Sunday's loss, but the 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick has missed three games this year with a rib injury and has generally failed to impress in limited action.

If he had enough attempts to qualify, the left-hander would rank 25th in the league in Total QBR, per ESPN.

The Dolphins enter Week 7 ranked 29th in the league in points scored and 30th in total yards.

Watson would represent an upgrade after finishing 12th in the category last season. The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, adding 33 passing touchdowns with only seven interceptions. However, because of the allegations, his status remains up in the air.

Watson is currently eligible to play, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in September the NFL could take action regarding the Commissioner's Exempt List after the quarterback is traded. The NFL's investigation into the allegations against Watson is ongoing.