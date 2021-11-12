Pistons' Kelly Olynyk out at Least 6 Weeks with Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Detroit Pistons are set to be without power forward Kelly Olynyk, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. The 30-year-old big man will miss at least six weeks.

Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the details of Olynyk's injury.

Olynyk has been bouncing around the NBA lately, splitting last season between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. He signed a three-year deal with the Pistons as a free agent in August.

After joining Houston's rotation last season, Olynyk averaged 19 points on 54.5 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds in 27 appearances. He's off to a decent start in Detroit with 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 10 appearances.

The Pistons are all about building for the future around No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. They have a promising young core, including Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes. Olynyk and Jerami Grant are solid veterans who can ease the pressure on those young players.

Olynyk is going to be a rotation piece for head coach Dwane Casey as long as he is healthy. Until he is able to return, the Pistons will likely rely on Isaiah Stewart as their primary big man for the time being.