Report: Eric Bieniemy's Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Contract Set to Expire

After missing out on a head coaching job this hiring cycle, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's future remains at the center of attention.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bieniemy's contract with the Chiefs is set to expire. That news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the New Orleans Saints will hire Dennis Allen to fill their head coaching vacancy.

With Allen being hired, that means all seven head coaching vacancies in the league have been filled.

Bieniemy has spent the past four seasons spearheading the Kansas City offense, ranking at or near the top of the sport in most offensive categories during that span. Patrick Mahomes became just the third quarterback in NFL history with a 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season on his way to winning MVP in 2018, and he followed it up with a Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019.

The Chiefs went 12-5 this past season before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Bieniemy, who also previously spent five seasons as the Chiefs' running backs coach, has received internal support for his head coach candidacy.

"The first thing you always hear about him is how he holds everybody accountable, and that's true," Mahomes told reporters of what will make Bieniemy a successful head coach. "I mean from the top down, from the first player on the roster to the last player on the roster, he's going to make sure that you're handling your business and you're doing whatever it takes (for) the betterment of the team and to make the team better."

Bieniemy has generated no shortage of interest for head coaching positions in recent years:

However, this hiring cycle once again closed without him landing a job.

Now, Bieniemy will reportedly have a decision to make. He can either opt to remain the offensive coordinator on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City or he can look for another opportunity elsewhere.