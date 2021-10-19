Cowboys' Damontae Kazee Arrested Tuesday Morning, Charged with DWI

Set Number: X163788 TK1

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with a DWI, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

He was pulled over for a traffic violation and failed a sobriety test after police observed physical indications that Kazee was under the influence of alcohol, per that report.

Kazee reportedly told the officer he had been drinking before failing his field sobriety test. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Kazee, 28, has served as the starting free safety for the 5-1 Cowboys, posting 17 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He is currently playing on a one-year, $1.1 million contract signed in March after recovering from an Achilles tear in Oct. 2020.

In 58 career games, he's posted 216 tackles, 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles in stints with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and Cowboys.

His arrest comes with the Cowboys on a bye week. Dallas players have been given the whole week off, with head coach Mike McCarthy advising them to be smart during the time away from team activities.

"Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be," he said. "Talked about the distractions and what we don't want. We have an outstanding season—5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends. They deserve it. They deserve this break, the length of it. I have a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in those guys."

The Cowboys have not yet commented on Kazee's arrest.