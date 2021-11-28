Hawks' Cam Reddish Ruled Out vs. Knicks After Suffering Wrist Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish exited Saturday's game against the New York Knicks in the first quarter after sustaining a left wrist sprain and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced.

Reddish missed significant time last season because of an Achilles injury. He missed the final 42 games of the regular season before returning in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks announced on March 8 that Reddish underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right Achilles. The team said one month later that he had progressed to spot-shooting and straight-line running, but he was still at least two weeks away from returning.

The Duke alum has struggled on the court since being selected No. 10 overall in the 2019 NBA draft. He was averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26 games prior to the injury. Reddish did show promise against the Bucks in the playoffs, averaging 12.8 points on 52.8 percent shooting in four games.

That has carried over to the start of the 2021-22 season. Reddish is averaging 11.9 points per game on 37.9 percent three-point shooting through 20 games.

Reddish's absence won't impact head coach Nate McMillan's rotation much since De'Andre Hunter has established himself as the starting small forward, with Kevin Huerter as the primary backup.