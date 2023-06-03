NFL Rumors: Ed Oliver, Bills Reach 4-Year, $68M Contract Extension; $45M Guaranteed

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal reportedly includes $45 million in guaranteed money.

Buffalo selected Oliver with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he has been durable in the early portion of his career. He didn't miss a single game in any of his first three seasons.

However, he missed time this past season with an ankle injury.

He tallied 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble during the 2021 season and has followed with 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2022.

That Oliver made an immediate impact in the NFL is not a surprise considering he shined as a consensus All-American at Houston in both 2017 and 2018. He also won the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman during the 2017 campaign.

At his best, Oliver is someone who can eat double teams to open up rushing lanes for his teammates. He also has the power to bulldoze his way into the backfield and either stuff running plays up the middle or disrupt passing windows.

With this new deal, the Bills have ensured the defensive tackle will be in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.