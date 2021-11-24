Fantasy Alert: Browns' Kareem Hunt Designated to Return, Could Play vs. Ravens

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Cleveland Brown designated running back Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve on Wednesday after he missed time with a calf injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that means Hunt could play Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 6, Hunt suffered a calf problem that was expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, and he has since missed the past five games. That came at a tough time for the Browns, as Nick Chubb was already battling his own calf issues.

The one-two punch of Chubb and Hunt is the NFL's best backfield when healthy, though the team found itself needing to rely more heavily on D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton.

Hunt has been excellent since joining the Browns in 2019, rushing for 841 yards and six scores in 2020 while adding 38 catches for 304 yards and another five scores. This season he's posted 361 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, as well as 20 receptions for 161 yards in six games.

While Chubb is the unquestioned lead back in the platoon, Hunt provides a change-of-pace element and more utility in the passing game. They've become a dynamic duo, offering defenses little respite with one of them almost always on the field.

Chubb returned to action last week against the Detroit Lions after missing three of the previous five games with a calf injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

If Hunt plays against Baltimore, the Browns will have their full allotment of backfield weapons in what is shaping up to be a huge game in the AFC North standings.

Both Chubb and Hunt will be useful for fantasy football purposes if Hunt plays, although it would result in Johnson no longer being worthy of a lineup spot.